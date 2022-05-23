Salman Khan’s supposed Christmas release, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has been making headline almost since its announcement.

Initially the movie was supposed to be a collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan. However, first trouble brewed when Sajid Nadiadwala bowed out of the project and Salman Khan’s production house took over.

Recently, under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the movie kick started productions and the movie ran into more woes.

Last week, it was reported that Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law walked out of the movie stating creative differences. Soon after it was reported, that Zaheer Iqbal, too is allegedly bowing out of the movie.

It seems as though the trouble is never ending for Salman Khan who has taken on the mantle of this film.

Latest rumours also state that director Farhad Samji has also stopped showing up on the sets of the movie. It is believed that given all the changes happening to the movie, Salman Khan is almost ghost directing the movie and him and the director are having some creative differences.

If latest reports are to be believed, Salman has kept an eagle eye on the direction and since he can’t monitor and shoot, his Assistant Directors (ADs) are doing the job for him.

As per a report on Bollywoodlife, because of Salman Khan and the co-producer’s interference, director Farhad Samji has stopped directing the movie. The report stated that Salman was unhappy with some of the scenes shot by Samji.

A source told the portal that Samji’s last two outings, ‘Entertainment’ and ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ did not do so well at the box office and so Salman wanted to step in and ghost direct as well.

Even though Farhad is not coming to direct at the moment, the report states that Salman Khan will not be removing or replacing him as it would send a wrong message and unnecessary negative publicity. Also, the actor wants to avoid more issues to the shoot of the movie, which is already plagued with casting troubles. It is reported that Farhad Samji will continue to be consulted and his input will be used when directing.

As for replacing Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, it is reported that Abhimanyu Dassani and Mezaan have been approached to take on the roles. These actors will be essaying the role of Salman Khan’s brothers in the film. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Telugu actor Venkatesh and Bigg Boss 13 participant Shehnaaz Gill. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on December 30, 2022.