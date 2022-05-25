Salman Khan’s current production, the action-comedy ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has been making headlines for weeks now. The Farhad Samji directorial is reportedly a North-South love story.

Just a few days ago, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma who was slated to play Salman Khan’s brother in the movie walked out of the project citing creative differences.

Along with him actor Zaheer Iqbal, who was also supposed to play Salman’s another brother also walked out of the project.

Instead of them Farhad and Salman roped in Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill to play Salman Khan’s brothers in the film.

Given that the movie involves a love story spanning the South and North of India, the main cast of the movie included South actors like Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Telugu actor Venkatesh in a pivotal role.

Now the latest reports state that Salman Khan has also brought on board popular actor from South cinema Jagapathi Babu.

A source close to the project spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, “Salman Khan is making a pan-India film and is leaving no stone unturned on the casting front. He sat down with his team and has hand-picked the actors of his choice. The first to be locked on the film was Pooja Hegde, followed by his close friend, Venkatesh. And now, Salman has got another actor from the Telugu industry on board and it’s none other than Jagapathi Babu.”

Many are not aware, but when ‘Dabbang 3’ was in the works, Salman Khan was keen to have Jagapathi on board the movie, but things didn’t work out due to shooting date clashes. As per the source, “And now, when Salman offered him this role, he instantly came on board. The team wanted an ideal villain in the film to fight Salman and Venkatesh, and there’s no one better than Jagapathi to do that.”

Jagapathi Babu is slated to join filming when the shoot schedule moves to Hyderabad in June. Salman’s upcoming action-comedy movie now has quite the stellar cast and if all goes well, the movie is expected to release in cinemas on December 30, 2022.