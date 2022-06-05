INDIA

Kabir and his teachings even more relevant today: Kovind

NewsWire
0
0

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said that the life of the mystic poet and saint Kabir was an epitome of human virtue and that his teachings are relevant even in modern times.

Inaugurating the Sant Kabir Academy and Research Centre here, the President paid homage to the Bhakti Movement saint at his Samadhi Sthal in Maghar. He also offered ‘chadar’ at his ‘mazaar’ (mausoleum) and planted a sapling in the premises of the Kabir Chaura Dham.

“The life of Kabir is an epitome of human virtue and his teachings are relevant today even after 650 years. Kabir’s life was an ideal example of communal solidarity,” Kovind said.

“Kabir emphasised that humanity can only be served by having an attitude of affection towards the downtrodden. He did not get a formal education but acquired knowledge by his experiences in the company of saints. His teachings had shaken the conscience of the fragmented society.”

The President said it was necessary to awaken the society which was divided on the lines of caste and creed.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the occasion. The President also wished Adityanath on his 50th birthday.

The President will address a joint session of the state Legislature in Lucknow on Monday, the last day of his visit to Uttar Pradesh.

20220605-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka borrowed out of necessity, Covid second wave may derail plans:...

    K’taka BJP MLA stands up for Muslim traders, says won’t allow...

    Pollution woes: 30% of Gurugram patients suffer from lung infection

    Mann, Kejriwal discuss free electricity scheme in Punjab