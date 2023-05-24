After working extensively in Hollywood and Bollywood, veteran actor Kabir Bedi is all set to make his Kannada debut at the age of 77 with ‘Kari Haida? Koragajja’.

Sudhir Attavar’s film is about a 12th-century Adivasi boy who is worshipped as a god. The film explores the indigenous culture and traditions in Karnataka.

Kabir Bedi and Attavar were spotted dubbing the film in Mumbai, from where the duo took to social media to share a sneak peek into the movie.

Kabir Bedi, who plays the role of a king in the movie, said: “Very good cast, a good director and producer, and above all a great story. I think it will make for a beautiful viewing experience.”

He continued: “I feel that this film should touch hearts of people because it is already a legend among the people, especially in the Mangalore region, and it is time that the rest of India and hopefully rest of the world discovers the beauty of it.”

Talking about working with Kabir Bedi on his regional debut, Attavar said: “To be honest, I didn’t direct Kabir Sir, I just learnt a lot from him. The way he picked up the language and diction, it is amazing. I was fearful of approaching him for the film, as he is such an international star but he graciously accepted the role and did an amazing job.”

Backed by Trivikram Sapalya, the film is being made under the banner of Druthi Creations and Success Films. It also features Sandip Soparrkar, Shruti, Bhavya and Naveen Padil.

