ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kabir Bedi makes his Kannada cinema debut with 12th-century drama

NewsWire
0
0

After working extensively in Hollywood and Bollywood, veteran actor Kabir Bedi is all set to make his Kannada debut at the age of 77 with ‘Kari Haida? Koragajja’.

Sudhir Attavar’s film is about a 12th-century Adivasi boy who is worshipped as a god. The film explores the indigenous culture and traditions in Karnataka.

Kabir Bedi and Attavar were spotted dubbing the film in Mumbai, from where the duo took to social media to share a sneak peek into the movie.

Kabir Bedi, who plays the role of a king in the movie, said: “Very good cast, a good director and producer, and above all a great story. I think it will make for a beautiful viewing experience.”

He continued: “I feel that this film should touch hearts of people because it is already a legend among the people, especially in the Mangalore region, and it is time that the rest of India and hopefully rest of the world discovers the beauty of it.”

Talking about working with Kabir Bedi on his regional debut, Attavar said: “To be honest, I didn’t direct Kabir Sir, I just learnt a lot from him. The way he picked up the language and diction, it is amazing. I was fearful of approaching him for the film, as he is such an international star but he graciously accepted the role and did an amazing job.”

Backed by Trivikram Sapalya, the film is being made under the banner of Druthi Creations and Success Films. It also features Sandip Soparrkar, Shruti, Bhavya and Naveen Padil.

20230524-192804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    For Ranveer Singh Urfi Javed is a ‘fashion icon’!

    ‘Murder’: Kangana Ranaut’s verdict on Tunisha Sharma’s death

    Disha Parmar on connecting with her character in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte...

    Britney Spears suffers nerve damage on right side of her body