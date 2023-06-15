ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kabir Duhan Singh is ‘excited and looking forward’ wedding his dream partner

NewsWire
0
0

Tollywood actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who has made his mark acting in various Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films such as ‘Jil’, ‘Kick’, ‘Action’ and most recently in the films ‘Shakuntalam’ and ‘Kazbaa’ is tying the knot with his partner, Seema Chalal.

The actor, who possesses a diverse filmography, is best known for being an iconic villain having acted as an antagonist in several South Indian films.

Kabir’s bride Seema Chalal is a mathematics teacher who hails from Haryana.

Kabir said: “When I met Seema, I realised that she would be the best life partner and would understand me and my family. She comes from a very simple family where no one belongs to the film industry. I have always wanted a non-industry life partner. I am thankful to God and my parents. I am excited and looking forward to this.”

An intimate function, the wedding ceremony will take place on June 23, in a 5-star hotel in Delhi, and will be held in the presence of close family and industry friends.

20230615-195007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haelyn Shastri explains how she bagged ATS officer’s role in ‘Sooryavanshi’

    ‘Pushpa’ music director Devi Sri Prasad to make acting debut shortly

    Ranbir practised Ido Portal fitness method for his ‘Brahmastra’ character

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’ star Donal Bisht plays cop’s wife in revenge...