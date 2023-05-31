INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Kabir Granthawali’ to be launched on June 4 in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

: ‘Kabir Granthawali’, edited by critic and Bhakti-Poetry expert Prof Purushottam Agrawal will be launched on June 4 at the India International Centre in the Capital.

‘Kabir Granthawali’ is the most authentic text of the poet’s work, published by Rajkamal Prakashan. This Granthawali is the revised and updated form of ‘Kabir Granthawali’ which was edited by Shyamsundar Das about a century ago.

The release of the book will begin with Shubha Mudgal singing the verses of Kabir, followed by a speech by poet Ashok Vajpeyi. After this, Prof Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit and Prof Sudha Ranjani will interact with Purushottam Agrawal on ‘Granthawali’.

Purushottam Agarwal said: “This Granthawali is the basis of Kabir studies. Since 1928, there have been many editions, but the text continues to be the same. Several errors have been missed due to reading mistakes. At the same time, the entire lines of some posts have been left out of printing. As soon as I started a systematic study of Kabir, I also had to grapple with the problems of the text of the Granthawali. I wondered why no scholar paid attention to the revision or correction of this text.”

On the publication of the revised and updated version, Ashok Maheshwari, Managing Director of Rajkamal Prakashan said: “We are happy to present the most authentic text of Kabir’s work in the form of ‘Kabir Granthawali’ to the Hindi literary world. Prof Purushottam Agrawal has made this completely authentic by removing the errors left in the book which was edited by Shyamsundar Das, which the literary world has been using for almost a century. The authentic text will be available after nearly a century.”

20230531-171803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WEF Centre for the fourth Industrial Revolution to come up in...

    Yogi removes UP DGP for ‘dereliction of duty’

    UP: Raja Bhaiyya’s father to be released from house arrest

    Three B’deshi nationals held with foreign currency at Kolkata airport