Residents of Kabul have complained over over existing restrictions imposed by the Taliban-led Afghan government on visiting parks, saying they cannot go with their families.

In March this year, the Ministry of Vice and Virtue issued a schedule that allotted specific days for families, as well as for men and women, reports TOLO News.

Women are allowed to visit parks only on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Paghman and Qargha are famous entertainment areas and are visited by hundreds of people and families on holidays, particularly on Fridays.

However, based on the Ministry of Vice and Virtue’s schedule, Friday is scheduled only for men.

“Unfortunately, there is a problem with the schedule. The people can’t go to the parks on the days specified for families because they have to work. The holidays are allotted for the men,” Ataulhaq Fazli, a resident of Kabul, told TOLO News.

The restriction on parks is also affecting the business of restaurants and other industries in Paghman and Qargha.

“I suffered a loss of around 18,000 Afs last week,” said Abdul Waheed, owner of a restaurant.

“If they consult us, we will tell them to allot Friday for the families. We have no problem with the schedule,” said Mustafa Jami, owner of another eatery.

