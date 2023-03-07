Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller in West Bengal, used to sing ‘Kacha Badam’ to sell his peanuts and the same song made him an internet sensation.

A social media user uploaded his video on the internet after which he became a star with the song garnering millions of views on YouTube as it went viral in Bangladesh and India.

However, Bhuban is now struggling for his livelihood and as per media reports, due to copyright issues, he cannot even sing the same song that made him an internet sensation.

He said: “I am staying in a rented house in Dubrajpur, spending a lot of money on rent. Moreover, there is no source of income and I don’t know for how long things will go like this.”

Bhuban said: “The song ‘Kacha Badam’ made me famous but now I cannot stay in my house because of that.”

He alleged that a Birbhum-based company and its owner had taken the song from him and ditched him by pretending to be from the Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS).

“I am not educated and I don’t even know how to read English. Now, they are telling me that they bought my song. I cannot even reach them over the phone now.”

Now, he cannot even sing his own song because of copyright issues.

