Legends League Cricket will see participation from Mohammad Kaif and RP Singh. Both the players were part of season one as well and have made immense contribution to series during the first season.

With the new season being played in India, there is a huge fan following which is building up for Legends League.

In the previous weeks, the league has added iconic and legendary players like Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Virender Sehwag, Shane Watsaon, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muralitharan, Monty Panesar, S Badrinath and Stuart Binny.

