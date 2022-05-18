Voot streamer has finally announced the fourth season of its much-loved youth show, ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’.

The show has had a successful run for three seasons and the young romance drama is all set to return to the streamer for a much-awaited fourth season. This is almost a comeback for the show as the third season ended almost four years ago.

Besides the original cast members from previous seasons, this season brings in some new faces as the show marks the start of a new chapter in the life of Manik (Paarth Samthaan) and Nandini’s (Niti Taylor Bawa) life. The theme of this season is “Stars, Fireflies and Glassy Dreams”.

Along with Paarth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa, other actors like Ayaaz Khan, Kishwer Merchant and Mehul Nissar among others will be reprising their roles from the previous seasons for season 4 as well.

The new faces on the show for the fourth season are Sagar Parekh, Aayush Shokeen, Palash Tiwari and Jaanya Khandpur. These actors will be essaying new characters on the much-loved, most watched show among the youth.

However, the main focus of the show remains the fairy-tale romance in modern times of #MaNan, as they are belovedly called – merged abbreviated names of ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ lead characters, Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy.

The plot for season four follows Nandini and Manik’s journey taking it beyond the “Hamesha Forever” promise of love. This season is all about how the couple navigate through the external and internal fights while keeping their romance alive and afloat.

Speaking about the show, Paarth Samthaan said, “It’s rare for any show to stay relevant for years, and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has managed to do so for over a decade now! The show enjoys a cult fan-following across the country, so we really had to bring our A-game to make sure we live up to the fans’ expectations. I hope the audience showers this season with immense love, just like its previous seasons!”

Niti Taylor Bawa, the female lead of the show also shared her thoughts on the upcoming season and the show in general and said, “I have been part of the show since the beginning and the amount of love that we have received for #MaNan and Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is beyond imaginable. I just feel lucky to be a part of a franchise which is loved by the youth. With the fourth season comes an added responsibility to live up to the expectations of the fans. I hope the audiences love our show and continue to shower the love upon us.”

The first two seasons of the show was a television series that aired on MTV India between 2014 and 2015. The third season of the show went digital and was streamed on Voot in 2018. The fourth season will also be a web series which will available for streaming on the Voot OTT platform.