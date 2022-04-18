Mumbai, April 18 ( IANS) Actress Kajal Pisal, currently seen in TV show ‘Sirf Tum’, says people should be mentally healthy to achieve a successful career in showbiz while dealing with different barriers.

She says: “A career in entertainment industry is never easy. To pursue a career here one need to be ready to accept insults, partiality, body/age shaming, sexual remarks and also discouragements. If one can happily ignore such barriers and keep working hard and flaunt their skills to win audience hearts that can only make you successful else the situation can make you fall into depression.

“You may face financial crisis, stay jobless for long is a huge risk of our showbiz. One need to be strong to deal with all such circumstances.”

As April is celebrated as Stress Awareness Month since 1992 to raise awareness of the causes and cures for our modern stress epidemic.

Kajal highlights the ways that she manages to keep herself happy.

She adds: “One needs to be aware that nothing is permanent everyone experiences good and both time. Everyone in the world deals with stress, and many people have overcome stressful situations. You are not alone.

“To overcome accept the situation and react in calm and composed way. I engage myself into gardening, cooking or talking with friends to keep myself happy and find a way out to overcome my problems. At times I do read spiritual lectures to find peace.”

Kajal is known for featuring in shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Naagin 5’, among others.

