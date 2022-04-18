ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kajal Pisal: A career in entertainment is never easy

NewsWire
0
0

Mumbai, April 18 ( IANS) Actress Kajal Pisal, currently seen in TV show ‘Sirf Tum’, says people should be mentally healthy to achieve a successful career in showbiz while dealing with different barriers.

She says: “A career in entertainment industry is never easy. To pursue a career here one need to be ready to accept insults, partiality, body/age shaming, sexual remarks and also discouragements. If one can happily ignore such barriers and keep working hard and flaunt their skills to win audience hearts that can only make you successful else the situation can make you fall into depression.

“You may face financial crisis, stay jobless for long is a huge risk of our showbiz. One need to be strong to deal with all such circumstances.”

As April is celebrated as Stress Awareness Month since 1992 to raise awareness of the causes and cures for our modern stress epidemic.

Kajal highlights the ways that she manages to keep herself happy.

She adds: “One needs to be aware that nothing is permanent everyone experiences good and both time. Everyone in the world deals with stress, and many people have overcome stressful situations. You are not alone.

“To overcome accept the situation and react in calm and composed way. I engage myself into gardening, cooking or talking with friends to keep myself happy and find a way out to overcome my problems. At times I do read spiritual lectures to find peace.”

Kajal is known for featuring in shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Naagin 5’, among others.

20220418-163803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ready to play the villain again if I get a good...

    Isha Koppikar makes self love a priority this Valentine’s day

    Raja Kumari teams up with Rita Wilson, Claudia Leitte for Women’s...

    Tom Holland to play Fred Astaire in upcoming biopic