Actress Kajal Pisal, who currently essays the role of Asha in TV show ‘Sirf Tum’, turns a bride for the upcoming marriage track.

She says: “We are currently shooting for my marriage track in the show. And having a bridal look is something I’m very excited about.”

“I feel working as an actor bring such oppurtunaties that we get to don different looks thats is one of the reason I’m enjoying my career in acting.”

Kajal reveals ‘Asha’ has turn out one of her favourite characters she got to essay till date.

She continues: “I have played many roles in my career. And Asha has turned out to be one which I’m loving a lot. The character has got lots of variation and emotions. She is not just fictional but relates genuinely to human behaviour. “

