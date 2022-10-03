BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Kajaria Ceramics to foray into Nepal in JV

NewsWire
0
0

Ceramic and vitrified tiles major, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd has decided to foray into Nepal with a manufacturing plant in joint venture with a local partner.

The Board of Rs 3,299 crore company on Monday gave its nod to invest Rs 125 crore (50 per cent of the project cost) in a company to be incorporated in Nepal.

The investment will be by way of equity and/or loan, for establishing a manufacturing facility in Nepal partnering with various individuals affiliated with Ramesh Corp, Nepal.

According to Kajaria Ceramics, the proposed plant in Nepal will have an annual capacity of 8 million square metre (MSM).

20221003-143804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fertiliser subsidy shoots up

    Sterling & Wilson’s US arm bags Rs 890cr contract

    Shares of HDFC twins erase entire post-merger gains

    Hyundai Motor offers assistance of Rs 20 cr to fight Covid-19