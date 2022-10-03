ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kajol and Revathy’s ‘Salaam Venky’ to hit theatres on Dec 9

NewsWire
0
0

Powerhouse performers Revathy and Kajol are all set to light up the screens on December 9 with their upcoming film ‘Salaam Venky’.

The film is directed by Revathy, who has previously worked behind the camera for the National Award-winning “Mitr, My Friend” and 2004 drama “Phir Milenge”.

‘Salaam Venky’, which was earlier titled as ‘The Last Hurrah’, will showcase a tale of a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances.

‘Salaam Venky’ is inspired by an incredible true story of a mother’s strength when faced with life’s challenges.

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, ‘Salaam Venky’ is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9.

20221003-103402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shaheer Sheikh’s father suffering from ‘severe Covid infection’, on ventilator

    Ranveer Singh has huge appetite for risk, says that’s what makes...

    Ajith participates in shooting championship in Trichy

    Shreya Ghoshal takes Covid jab, encourages new mothers to go for...