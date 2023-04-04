Bollywood star Kajol has shared a string of photographs featuring her daughter Nysa Devgn and her before attending the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and even gave a glimpse of the behind-the-scene moment from the photoshoot.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures. The first few images feature Nysa looking gorgeous in a silver outfit she wore for the launch. Then comes the actress, who poses with her and the two in the last image are seen laughing.

“Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human,” she wrote as the caption.

The NMACC launch was a star-studded affair, where the who’s who of the showbiz world were seen attending it.

The names include Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

