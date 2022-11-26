ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kajol feels nobody could have played Venky better than Vishal Jethwa in ‘Salaam Venky’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘Salaam Venky’, has opined that Vishal Jethwa, who stars as her son in the film, has done complete justice to his part in the film, and nobody else could have played the role better than him.

Helmed by Revathy, the film focuses on a mother who fights through every challenge her ailing son faces and helps him live life to the fullest.

Praising Vishal for his work, the actress said: “I can’t imagine anyone else playing Venky other than Vishal. Simply because he has lived with him every moment on the sets and all of us felt that.”

Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, ‘Salaam Venky’ is directed is landing in theatres on December 9.

20221126-181802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    From planes to vanity vans, Arjun Kapoor’s weirdest make out places

    Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ to release on Sep 30

    Ravi Teja’s ‘Ravanasura’ to hit screens on April 7

    Kapil Kaustubh Sharma on featuring eight popular actresses in his web...