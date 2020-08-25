Canindia News

Kajol hopes ‘celfie’ and ‘compassion’ will outlast Covid

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Kajol hopes compassion will outlast and outgrow Covid. She shared her thought in a new post on social media.

In a new Instagram selfie, Kajol looks at the camera, with her specs placed on her head.

“C for celfie, C for Compassion, C for COVID, aiming for the first two to outlast and outgrow the last one. Keep on swimming! #CFor #GrowAndGlow,” she wrote

Kajol’s sister and actress Tanishaa Mukerji took to the comment section and wrote: “Miss you”.

On the work front, Kajol is set to make her digital debut with “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to present day.

–IANS

dc/vnc

