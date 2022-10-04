ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bollywood actress Kajol and actress-director Revathi visited a Durga puja pandal here to seek blessings for their upcoming movie ‘Salaam Venky’ on the occasion of Navami.

The film has been directed by Revathi.

Kajol shared a video of herself along with Revathi from the pandal on her Instagram. She captioned the video, “Seeking Durga Ma’s blessings and yours. For our new offering #SalaamVenky @revathyasha.”

While Kajol wore a peach coloured saree with floral print for the occasion, Revathi donned a blue saree.

‘Salaam Venky’ is inspired by the true story of a mother’s strength when faced with life’s challenges. The film was earlier titled ‘The Last Hurrah’.

Revathi had earlier directed films such as the National Award-winning movie ‘Mitr, My Friend’ and the Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty-starrer 2004 drama ‘Phir Milenge’.

