ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kajol shares pic of Ajay smiling on his b’day, says she got her ‘return gift’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kajol has shared a picture posing with her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn on his 54th birthday.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared the picture with Ajay, who was seen smiling in as he posed alongside her.

Kajol wrote: “The birthday boy finally gave me a return gift. (wink and laughing emoticons).”

Kajol and Ajay got married in 1999. The two have a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug.

Ajay’s latest release is ‘Bholaa’, directed by himself.

The film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film ‘Kaithi’. The film stars Devgn in the titular role alongside Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao and Vineet Kumar.

The film follows an ex-convict who battles criminals while transporting a truck full of poisoned cops to the hospital in exchange for meeting his daughter after ten years of imprisonment.

20230403-133603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pratik Sehajpal says ‘Dolce Gabbana’ will be on every party playlist

    Jiiva puts up pictures with ’83’ cast; Ranveer says ‘greatest underdog...

    Vijay Deverakonda shoots with a rifle along with a jawan

    Jaya Kishori gets nostalgic after contestant Atharv’s performance on ‘Swarna Swar...