Kajol shares secret to her beautiful hair

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Kajol has often sported bouncy curls, and it is not too difficult to have hair like hers, she assures.

Sharing a candid photo taken while she was perfecting the puff hairstyle, she wrote on Instagram: “Talk to the hair rollers….. Too glam to give a damn #PuffingItUp #HairStory.”

Her sister Tanisha Mukerji commented: “U bet u are my shnukums, too glam.”

Her fans also loved it, with some calling her a “cutie” and others “beautiful”.

Kajol will soon make her digital debut with “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai and across three generations of the same family.

–IANS

nn/vnc