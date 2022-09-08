ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kajol stuns audience with her first look as lawyer in OTT series debut

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Kajol’s first look from her upcoming digital debut series, the Indian adaptation of ‘The Good Wife’ titled ‘The Good Wife — Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’ was unveiled on Thursday. The actress will play a lawyer.

Talking about playing a lawyer in the web series, Kajol, one of Bollywood’s most loved actresses, said in a statement, “I have been playing multiple characters throughout my acting journey, but the firsts are always special.”

The first look was released on the occasion of Disney+ Day.

Commenting on the upside of the medium of OTT, the actress said, “The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘The Good Wife’, that’s exactly what I got.”

She added: “As a career first move, I will be playing a lawyer in my first-ever series, directed by the fabulous Suparn Verma.”

The original series, ‘The Good Wife’, was created by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

The format rights are distributed globally by Paramount Global Content Distribution and it has been licensed in China, India, Japan, Latin America, Middle East, Russia, Turkey and Vietnam.

Directed by Suparn Verma of ‘The Family Man’ fame and produced by Banijay Asia, ‘The Good Wife — Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’ will release soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

20220908-190003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharwanand, Raashi Khanna film goes on floors with pooja

    TV actor Ravi Bhatia turns vegetarian for life

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan blessed with baby boy

    Aparshakti Khurana sings ‘Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si’ to uplift moods