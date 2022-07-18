Bollywood actor Kajol has now confirmed that she will soon be starring in her first ever debut web series, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. This comes on the heels of the news that she will be starring in Suparn Varma’s next project. The story is said to be an intense drama with crime, family and politics all blended into one.

The OTT streamer, Disney+ Hotstar took to their social media to make the announcement on Monday, July 18, 2022.

They shared a video and captioned it, “kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge. Can you guess what we’re up to?” (This dialogue references Kajol’s famous dialogue from her blockbuster hit movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, which also starred Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukherji. The movie marked the directorial debut of ace filmmaker Karan Johar). Disney+ Hotstar also tagged Kajol in the post.

Here is the tweet:

Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge.

Can you guess what we're up to? 🤩 @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/3pzmgn6PGy — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 18, 2022

The web series will be produced by Banijay Asia (Banijay Group). The makers are keen to start production on the show so they can wrap it up the project and prep it as Hotstar Original release slate for 2023. Details about production and cast members are yet to be revealed.

Kajol has already made her digital debut with the Netflix movie, ‘Tribhanga’. This is, however, her debut in the web series space. Interestingly, her husband Ajay Devgn too made his digital and web series debut with a Hotstar original web series, ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’.