ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kajol’s captioning ‘skills’ made daughter Nysa stop handling her Insta account

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed how her daughter Nysa Devgn gave up on her captioning skills on Instagram.

“When I made my debut on social media, everything was under the surveillance of my daughter Nysa. She made it a point to decide my pictures and captions. This drill went on for one or two months and after that, she gave up on me saying that she couldn’t manage me anymore,” the actress said.

Kajol, who is known for her work in films like ‘Baazigar’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’, ‘Gupt’ and ‘Dushman’, among others, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Salaam Venky’.

The 48-year-old said her daughter had a lot of problems with her captioning skills for which she stopped handling her social media account.

“She has a lot of problems with the captions I put, and she would complain saying that only I can understand my captions. Though I told her that if she does not want, I would not put such captions, but she said she doesn’t want to do it. So unfortunately, I am only doing the captioning now,” Kajol shared.

20221204-172003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’ trailer to be unveiled by Varun Dhawan, Suriya, Vijay...

    TV soap ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ to go off air on July...

    Amaal Mallik: Have no plan to join Bollywood for acting

    Historical drama ‘Outlander’ kicks off its prequel