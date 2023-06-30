INDIA

Kajol’s mother-in-law advised her to start working after her daughter Nysa was born

Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be soon seen essaying the role of Noyonika, a lawyer in the upcoming streaming series ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, has shared that her mother-in-law was one of the first people to tell her to start working after her daughter Nysa’s birth.

The actress said that she has an impeccable support system which pushes her to chase excellence in her work.

Talking about the same, Kajol said: “I have the most amazing family, who supports me beautifully. In fact, my mother-in-law was one of the first people to tell me that I should start working after Nysa was born. They said, don’t worry about her and we are there for you. My husband adjusts his schedule according to me. So, if I have an outdoor shoot, he makes sure that he doesn’t have one and vice versa, you know we do that for each other.”

Striking a healthy balance between work and family is an important skill these days. In the series, Noyonika pursues her dream and juggles spending quality time with her kids and managing odd hours at work, Kajol finds comfort in the character’s journey.

She further mentioned: “As far as working and spending time away from your kids is concerned, my mom always stressed that quality is always more important than quantity. Even if you spend 10 minutes a day, spending that time with your kids without any distractions, without a phone in your hand or without the TV on, just looking at them and saying, hey, what’s up? Talk to me. I think that’s the best thing as a parent that I can do.”

The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is directed by Suparn S. Varma. The show will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.

