Canindia News

Is it October already? Kajol sums up 2020 with throwback shot

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE03

Actress Kajol cannot believe it is October already, going by her social media post on Thursday.

“Is it October already? Right, anytime now you will wish me Christmas too!” went Kajol’s witty caption on Instagram, tagged #TheYear2020

The note came with a close-up still she posted from the 1997 blockbuster “Ishq”. She was paired opposite Ajay Devgn in the film and the couple would subsequently get married two years later. The film also starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

A couple of days ago the actress had shared tips on how to get the perfect picture. “Now pose candidly and smile! There you have your perfect picture,” Kajol wrote as the caption.

The 46-year-old star will soon make her digital debut in “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Housing sales fell 30% in October-December: Report

CanIndia New Wire Service

ISL: ATK gift Bengaluru Christmas blues

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ajay, Kajol support initiative to turn plastic ‘fantastic’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More