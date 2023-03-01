INDIA

Kala Jathedi gang member held in Delhi, 61 gms of amphetamine recovered

NewsWire
0
0

peddler-cum-member of the infamous Kala Jathedi gang and recovered 61 grams of amphetamine drugs from his possession, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Kapil Dagar, a resident of village Jharoda Kalan, is also found previously involved in robbery and arms act cases registered across the city.

The officials said that Dagar, along with his associate, had also threatened one complainant recently to turn hostile before the court in a case registered against his associates.

According to police, on February 23, specific information regarding Dagar, who commits crime on the direction of his cousin Sachin Bhanja and supplies drugs in Dwarka, was received.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid near Ganda Nala, Main Najafgarh Road and Dagar was apprehended,” said M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

During cursory search, 61 grams of fine quality amphetamine was recovered from his possession.

On interrogation, he also confessed that he, along with his associate Sudhir, had threatened one person in the area of Mohan Garden on direction of Bhanja, who is in judicial custody and a member of the gang.

“Efforts are being made to nab the co-accused Sudhir,” said the official.

20230301-112604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trouble in Allahabad University over exam mode

    IPL 2022: Bangalore were very much in a position to get...

    WWF to train locals as ‘Dolphin Mitras’ along river Ganga

    India-Central Asia dialogue set to open up exciting areas of partnership