The Kalaignar Central library in memory of late Chief Minister, writer and author, M. Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu’s Madura will house nearly 3.3 lakh books and will be inaugurated on July 15 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The library will be an iconic landmark in Madurai just like the Anna Central Library in Chennai.

The Rs 150.91 crore project is executed by the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department.

Sources in the PWD told IANS that the project cost was revised to accommodate additional amenities.

The library will house rare books and journals like ‘Saduragaradhi’ first edition that was published in 1824.

The library is aesthetically designed to attract readers and has a large dome with a chandelier measuring eight feet in diameter.

The library department is taking measures to totally digitalise books for e-library and format all books to enable visually challenged people read various titles in the library. The library will also have sections that include reading your own books, a children’s section designed with vibrant coloured paints, one section for competitive examinations and will have disabled friendly features.

The Kalaignar central library will house several other amenities such as an art gallery, multi-purpose hall, children’s theatre with interactive floors, and conference hall that can accommodate 700 people. The library has a virtual reality facility of operating a flight. The library will conduct workshops for children and self-help groups and will have programmes for students and unemployed youths.

