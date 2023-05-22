Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday termed his father and former Chief Minister, the late ‘Kalaignar’ Karunanidhi the architect of modern Tamil Nadu.

In his address at a consultative meeting of the government’s centenary celebrations of the late Karunanidhi, Stalin said that Karunanidhi had introduced numerous welfare schemes in the state with a visionary approach and hence the year-long birth centenary should focus on reminding people of his initiatives.

The Chief Minister said that Kalaignar was Chief Minister for five terms and was a legislator for 13 terms. He said that Karunanidhi was not only a tall leader from the state but also decided the political direction of the country and was instrumental in several leaders emerging as Prime Ministers.

Stalin said that social reforms, development, and equality were the main focus of the rule of Karunanidhi and called upon the officials and people to remind of his welfare activities.

He said that Kalaignar had introduced free bus passes for students, had formed women’s self-help groups, ensured a 33 per cent quota for women in local bodies, established ‘uzhavur santhais’ or farmer’s markets, and provided free insurance schemes for people.

