The independent inquiry committee set up by the Kalakshetra Foundation management here has launched an online portal for students of Kalakshetra and also alumni to register sexual harassment cases in or around the campuses during their stay.

The victims, and those who are aware of the sexual harassment cases, can register their complaints on the portal — www.reachoutsupport.co.in.

The chairman of the inquiry committee, Justice K. Kannan said that the video clips, mails, messages and images and other documents received in the portal shall be kept confidential by the three members of the committee.

He assured that these will not be shared with the management committee members of the Kalakshetra or anyone else.

This could be used only for confronting those individuals against whom allegations have been made.

The inquiry committee chairman also said that the names of the complainants and the victims would also not be shared with any person connected with the management of the Kalakshetra.

Justice Kannan said that anyone who does not have any ‘Unique Identification’ to log in to the portal can lodge the complaints in physical format by communication to the office of Justice K. Kannan at his office.

The address is New No 3, Old No 11, Lakshmi Colony, North Crescent Road, T Nagar, Chennai.

The Kalakshetra management has set up a three-member committee of Justice K. Kannan, former DGP Letika Saran, and senior doctor Shoba Varthaman.

20230422-230404

