Expressing dismay over the slow progress of investigation by the state police into the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl at Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), including two retired officers, to probe the matter.

The SIT formed by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha comprises Special Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Damayanti Sen, retired IG Pankaj Dutta, and retired Joint Director of CBI, Upen Biswas.

The probe by the SIT will be under the direct supervision of the high court. While ordering the formation of the SIT, Justice Mantha observed that since the current investigating team is under tremendous pressure, the matter is being handed over to the SIT.

At the same time, Justice Mantha also enforced an embargo on the three members of the SIT not to discuss anything related to the case in the public domain.

Both Dutta and Biswas are quite regular in television debates conducted by different vernacular news channels.

While passing the order, Justice Mantha also authorised the SIT to arrange for a second autopsy of the victim if the members of the team deem that to be necessary.

He also directed the state police to handover all the documents related to the case, including the case diary, to the SIT at the earliest. The police have also been directed to present its preliminary investigation report in the matter before the next date of hearing.

Justice Mantha also directed the police to make security arrangements for the family members of the victim, a minor girl.

To recall, on April 25, parts of Kaliaganj turned into virtual battlefields following violent protests by the local people against the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl.

The family members of the victim alleged that the cops promptly removed the body with the intention to destroy evidence. Four ASIs were suspended in connection with the minor girl’s death case, who were seen dragging the body of the teenage victim.

