The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) has introduced the ‘Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards’ for 15 writers in 15 categories from the year 2023 for Kathmandu KLF.

The awards will be given in various categories, including fiction and non-fiction, poetry, books in translation, business and strategic affairs, environmental books, biographical and autobiographical, children’s literature, sports, lifestyle, and emerging trend books.

They aim to open up opportunities to identify, recognise, acknowledge, encourage, and honor the literary talents across genres, for both established and new writers.

The books were selected from those submitted and nominated by publishers, and writers across all categories. The winners will be felicitated and awarded during the annual Kathmandu – Kalinga Literary Festival. The award consists of a prize, a trophy, and a specially designed citation.

KLF will host the annual Kathmandu- Kalinga Literary Festival (Kathmandu- KLF) on September 1, 2, 3. The authors will be taking part in a host of conversations, workshops, debates, panel discussions, straight talks, and more. The festival will host more than 60 sessions.

