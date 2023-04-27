West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has sought a report from the state police in the Kaliyaganj violence which broke out on Tuesday following clashes between police forces and locals protesting over the rape and murder of a minor girl.

Raj Bhavan sources said that the Government intends to thoroughly review the police report on this count and accordingly take appropriate action or give directions as per provisions.

On Tuesday, parts of Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district turned into a virtual battlefield with a police station being set on fire and a couple of police vehicles torched. Several police personnel were arrested in this connection.

Before the violence could calm down, tension mounted further following the killing of a 33-year-old Rajbanshi youth and BJP activist in police firing as alleged by the leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari. The Governor has sought the police report in this reagrd as well.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP-backed goons who came from neighbouring Bihar were responsible for the clashes at Kaliyaganj on Tuesday. The chief minister also said that she had directed the police to take strong action against the masterminds of violence.

Political experts feel the Governor seeking a detailed police report on this count might lead to a fresh round of tiff between the Governor House and the State Secretariat.

