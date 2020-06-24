Canindia News

Meet Kalki Koechlin’s shares ‘favourite feminist’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE04

Actress Kalki Koechlin has called her beau Guy Hersberg her “favourite feminist”.

She shared a black and white picture where she can be seen sitting on a couch on what seems like a balcony. Hersberg is seen wearing a T-shirt with “boys equal girls” written on it.

My favourite feminist @guyhershberg #boysequalgirls

“My favourite feminist @guyhershberg #boysequalgirls,” Kalki captioned the image.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg together have a daughter named Sappo.

She also shared a photograph of a freshly-baked cake by her.

Freshly baked heart #eatyourheartout #covidtimes

“Freshly baked heart,” she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, the actress had shared a photograph of daughter Sappho and Hersberg on Instagram. In the photo, Guy and Sappho can be seen lying in bed and reading a fabric book.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film “Gully Boy” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series “Bhram”.

