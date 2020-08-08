Canindia News

Kalki posts pic with daughter on ‘six months of breastfeeding’

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Kalki Koechlin gave a glimpse of her maternal side in a new Instagram post.

In Kalki’s picture post, she sits on a bed with daughter Sappho on her lap. “6 months of exclusive breastfeeding today! Phew *brow wipe* Happy breastfeeding week to all those who’ve trudged through this rough and beautiful road,” she captioned the image.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed their first born — a daughter named Sappho in February 2020.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film “Gully Boy” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. She was also seen in the web-series “Bhram”.

