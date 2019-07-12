Kalki starts shooting for web show ‘Bhram’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) National award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin started shooting for the upcoming web series, “Bhram” on Wednesday in Shimla. She essays a romantic novelist on the show.

“My character Alisha is a popular romance writer. She has memory loss and hallucinations after an accident, and is convinced her mental state is a way to find out the missing piece of puzzle (related to the incident). She continues to believe her story even though everyone else has stopped believing her,” Kalki said.

‘Bhram’ is an eight-episode web series which will stream on ZEE5, tentatively in September.

“The show is written and structures in a way that it keeps you guessing till the very end. The story had me hooked as I listened to it,” Kalki added.

Kalki’s stint in the digital space include “Smoke” and “Made In Heaven”. She will also be seen in the Netflix show “Sacred Games 2”, dropping on August 15.

Sharing her view on working in web shows, Kalki said: “Web shows are longer in content (than films), allow more subtle and detailed character development. They also allow more variety.”

–IANS

