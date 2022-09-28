District collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has ordered the detention of four persons in the Kallakurichi riot case under the Goondas Act. The accused have been arrested and lodged in the Tiruchy and Cuddalore district jail.

They were identified as J. Jayavel (22), K. Vijay (26), J. Ibrahim (26) and A. Ramalingam (56).

The four were arrested for torching school buses and police vehicles and vandalizing the property of Sakhti Matriculation School. The violence erupted on July 17 after a Class 12 student of the school was found dead on the premises of the school hostel on July 13.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested the four after analyzing the video of the incidents at the Kallakurichi school premises. Superintendent of Police, P. Pakalavan had recommended using the Goondas Act against the four.

The district collector had ordered their detention under the Goondas Act and served the order to the accused in the jails where they were lodged.

The family of the Class XII student did not accept the theory that she had committed suicide and had alleged foul play in her death. Her mother said that she had received a call from the school on July 13 around 6.30 a.m. stating that her daughter had sustained injuries from a fall and that she had been rushed to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College. The woman said that she received another call from the same person after half an hour stating that her daughter was dead.

The family of the girl did not accept her body after the postmortem on July 14 and protested in front of the school. This later led to a build-up and on July 17 it turned into a major protest with several school vehicles being torched and the school building vandalized leading to heavy losses.

20220928-184402