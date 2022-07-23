Security across Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu has been tightened as the body of the Class 12 girl student who committed suicide on July 13 in the hostel of a private residential school reached her hometown.

Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police, R. Pakalavan escorted the body from Kallakurichi Government general hospital amid tight security.

The victim’s parents received the body from the hospital and brought it to their hometown at Periyanesalur village in Cuddalore district.

A pall of gloom descended the village as the body reached her hometown amid the wailing of families, relatives and neighbours.

Cuddalore district superintendent of Police, Sakthi Ganeshan while speaking to IANS said: “Police have beefed up the security in this area as the body has reached her home.”

Subramanian, the victim’s neighbour said: “We don’t want any outsiders at our beloved girl’s funeral. Her father was a farmer like us and had gone to Singapore. Her mother worked as an insurance advisor and slowly they picked up in their economic status. The girl used to commute to school daily before taking up an accommodation in the hostel on July 1. It is a real tragedy to our whole village.”

With the police tightening up security and locals not allowing any outsiders to the place, the last rites will be performed soon. All arrangements for the last rites have been made.

It may be recalled that following her suicide, the girl’s family was conducting a silent protest in front of the school from July 13, which suddenly turned violent on July 17. A mob vandalised the private residential school, torched several school buses, police bus, and assaulted police.

Kallakurichi District collector, District Superintendent of Police, and Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) were shunted out following the violence.

