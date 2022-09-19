The administration in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi on Monday gave permission to the two schools to conduct renovation works, following their vandalisation earlier this year.

District Collector, Sravan Kumar Jatavath was responding to an application submitted by the Latha Educational Society which manages the Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and ECR International School.

A violent mob had ransacked and damaged the two schools on July 17 after a class 12 girl student of the former was found dead near the hostel premises on July 13.

This incidence of violence of torching 30 odd school buses, destroying entire school buildings, and even torching police vehicles and injuring policemen had put the state police in the dock. Top cops were shunted out after the incident and the state DGP visited the area and gave the necessary instructions to the policemen.

Many people were arrested following the incident and there were complaints of human rights violations against the police for having assaulted some of the protestors in custody after theuir arrest.

The permission for repair and renovation works is for a period of 45 days commencing from September 19.

The Latha Educational Society has also filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court with a plea to permit the reopening of the school for regular functioning of classes.

The court on August 23 directed the district collector to consider the plea and pass appropriate orders based on final merits and the Treasurer of the educational society was called for a personal hearing.

The district administration has however directed the Latha Educational Society to provide the list of workmen who are being engaged to conduct repair and renovation work in the school. This includes the list of engineers, technicians, skilled labour, and other helpers who would be engaged in the works. The Collector informed the Treasurer to complete the renovation and repair work within the stipulated time frame of 45 days.

The district administration has appointed a nodal officer under whose supervision the works would be carried out.

