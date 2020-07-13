Kalyan Singh appears before CBI court in Babri case

Lucknow, July 13 (IANS) Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Monday recorded his statement before the special CBI court that is hearing the Babri demolition case.

Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister when the mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992.

He arrived in court amid tight security and the gates of the court premises were closed for the media when the hearing began.

Kalyan Singh had enjoyed immunity for five years when he was the Governor of Rajasthan, but after his retirement last year, he was asked to appear before the court.

Santosh Dubey, president of the Dharam Sena, also recorded his statement before the court on Monday.

It may be recalled that 49 persons have been named as accused in the demolition case and statements of 32 persons have been recorded.

Seventeen accused persons have died during the trial. They include VHP leaders Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Moreshwar Save and Mahant Avaidyanath, among others.

–IANS

amita/dpb