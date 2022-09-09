ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman condole Queen Elizabeth’s demise

Pointing out that the inaugural function of his Tamil film ‘Marudhanayagam’ may well be the only film function to have been attended by the Queen, actor Kamal Haasan on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote in Tamil: “I was pained to learn of the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, who had been Queen of England for seventy years. She was someone who had earned the love of not just the English people but people from all over the world.

“Twenty five years ago, she accepted our invitation to attend the inaugural function of ‘Marudhanayagam’. She graced the occasion and felicitated us. It may well be the only film shooting that she participated in her life.

“Memories of my meeting with her at the Palace five years ago during a cultural event in London are still fresh. I express my deepest condolences to the members of the Royal family and the people of England who have lost their queen.”

Music director A.R. Rahman too condoled the demise of the Queen. On Instagram, he wrote: “Last I met her was during a charity show of Bombay Dreams musical with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth”

