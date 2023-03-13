ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kamal Haasan compliments Rajamouli, Keeravani on ‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscar feat

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan complimented the ‘RRR’ team for their Oscar achievement on Monday. The celebrated actor and politician commended the music director MM Keeravani, and the movie director Rajamouli for winning the Best Original Song award for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

“My hearty congrats to Mr. Keeravaani, Mr. Rajamouli and the fabulous team of @RRRMovie. One more prestigious American recognition for our talented Indian artiste. #NaatuNaatu @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli,” Haasan tweeted.

Helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, ‘RRR’ has emerged as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema.

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has gone on to become a global anthem, fuelled by the catchy music, exquisite choreography and arresting vocals.

20230313-194203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jaya Bachchan opens up about her menstrual ordeals back in the...

    Yatin Kukreja opens up on his latest single ‘Teri Naar’

    Samaksh Sudi: It’s hard for an actor to switch from one...

    ‘Heropanti 2’ to drop on OTT on May 27