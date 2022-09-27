ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kamal Haasan expresses happiness at Bharathirajaa returning home from hospital

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has expressed his happiness at legendary director Bharathirajaa making a complete recovery from his health ailment, by complimenting him for keeping his promise of talking to him from his home.

The director’s hospitalisation had left many in the Tamil film industry concerned with many offering prayers for his swift recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote in Tamil, “Director Bharathirajaa, who has returned home after recovering from a health ailment for which he was hospitalised, today shared that joyful news with me over phone.

“When I had gone to the hospital to pay him a visit and enquired about his health, I had told him, ‘I do not like to see you in a hospital. Please return home quickly. I will take my leave.’

“The director, in reply, had said, ‘Okay, see you later for sure. Bye.’ and saw me off. Hearty wishes from this guy from Paramakudi to my dear friend from Theni, who has kept his word.”

Well-known actress and producer Radhikaa Sarathkumar too had offered prayers at a church in Paris for the recovery of the director.

“Prayers have power. So happy to see my director Bharathiraja on the road to recovery. Always a person, I look up to, can’t bear to see him unwell. Thanks to everyone for the prayers and MGM hospital for the care,” the actress had then said.

