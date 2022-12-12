There are very few actors who can come close to Ulaga Nayagan, Kamal Haasan when it comes to passion and dedication. The actor who is busy with the filming of ‘Indian 2’ reaches on sets at least 5 hours before the role time even at the age of 68. The reason for the same is the longer prep time because of the prosthetics.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is sharing the screen with him in the film, told ‘Free Press Journal’, “I have to tell you like Hindustani, he has prosthetics in this film too. He is playing a 90-year-old character in this film. The prosthetic makeup takes four to five hours. He reaches at 5 a.m. so that he is on the sets by 10 a.m.”

She further mentioned that the veteran actor has been a huge part of Indian cinema and nobody knows the landscape better than him, “Removing the prosthetic makeup takes two hours and it’s so hot in Chennai but he does not care. I think that’s a different generation. I think in 100 years, he has been part of cinema for more than 60 years. More than 75 per cent of the time he has existed, he has been part of cinema. Nobody knows cinema better than him”.

