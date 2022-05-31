The first Hindi single ‘Badle Badle’ (rap extended version) from Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram: Hitlist’ was released on Tuesday. The track is the Hindi version of the superhit ‘Pathala Pathala’.

It has been performed by superstar Kamal Haasan and Raftaar with lyrics furnished by Raqueeb Alam and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has earlier doled out popular tracks like ‘Kolaveri Di’ and ‘Maari Thara Local’. The song features powerful traditional Tamil folk beats and prominent rim shots.

The film’s story follows two siblings – one who is a gangster and the other, a politician. They both kidnap a high ranking government official and trap him in their own prison. Vikram, a retired police officer, is assigned to save him and how he saves him forms the rest of the story.

It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the Raaj Kamal Films International film, and directed by Lokesh Kanagara ‘Vikram: Hitlist’ is set to arrive in cinemas on June 3 where it will clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Major’.

