Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’ is directed by Logesh Kanagaraj in which the superstar is playing the role of a police officer with Vijay Sethupathi plays the villain.

Movie buffs consider it the next big thing in the Tamil movie industry when it releases on June 3.

The May 15 audio release of the movie that was slated to be held in Dubai is now shifted to Chennai and will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The movie will also have Kamal Haasan playing his younger version in a sequence.

The trailer of ‘Vikram’ will also be shown during the audio release and is expected to be a star-studded event with the possibility of superstar Rajanikanth and other big names in Tamil films participating in the event.

Fahaad Fazil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, and Chemban Vinod are also playing crucial roles in the movie.

The music of the movie is scored by Anirudh Ravichander and the extensive promotions will commence with the May 15 audio launch.

