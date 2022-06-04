ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’ pummels competition, collects Rs 33 cr on first day

Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’, which was released worldwide on June 3, collected Rs 33 crore at the box office on the first day itself, with Rs 21 crore coming from Tamil Nadu alone.

The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been doing very well in Kerala as well with a collection of Rs 5 crore on the opening day. It did reasonably well in Karnataka (Rs 3.40 crore), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 2.9 crore).

In the rest of India, the movie collected Rs 0.75 crore, while globally also the movie is doing well, according to trade analysts.

With the movie collecting a huge sum on the first day itself, there was a possibility of a drop on the second day but ‘Vikram’ has a huge volume of pre-sales for Saturday.

According to some trade analysts, the film is almost certain to touch Rs 85 crore in weekend collections at the all-India level, while some analysts even give the movie a possibility of collecting Rs 90 crore in the first three days.

The movie clashed at the national level with the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and Adivi Shesh-starrer ‘Major’.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala has predicted that ‘Vikram’ will touch Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone in a few days.

According to analysts, the film will do extremely well in countries like New Zealand, Australia and the US.

‘Vikram’ is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Kamal Haasan donning the role of a retired RAW agent. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil play major roles in the film, which also stars Naren, Kalidas Jayaram, Chemban Vinod, Hareesh Peradi, Swastika Krishnan, Myna Nandhini and Maheshwari Chanakyan in key roles.

Tamil superstar Suriya has an extended cameo in the movie.

‘Vikram’ is produced by R. Mahendran and Raaj Kamal International Movies of Kamal Haasan.

