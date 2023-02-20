South Indian superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder President Kamal Haasan has called upon his cadres to hoist the party flags in their homes on February 21 to mark the Founding Day.

“Like beautiful white clouds let our Maiam flags fly across Tamil Nadu,” he said in a statement on Monday while also urging the MNM cadres to visit villages where party has not developed

He said that with the feeling of ‘our party, our flag’, the cadres of MNM must fly the party flag at more places than those of other political outfits.

Kamal Haasan launched MNM on February 21, 2018, in Madurai as a political alternative to the DMK and the AIADMK.

However the superstar did not taste success in any of the electoral hustings for the party and in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and in the 2021 Assembly elections, the party lost miserably.

Kamal Haasan also lost in Coimbatore to Vanathi Sreenivasan, the BJP Mahila Morcha leader.

He has now extended his support to the DMK, and Congress combine.

The actor-politician campaigned actively for the Congress leader EVKS Elangovan for the February 27 Erode East bypoll.

