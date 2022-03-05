Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh, Simran pay tribute to spin legend Shane Warne

Actors Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Simran joined legions of cricket lovers from across the globe in paying tribute to Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne who passed away suddenly on Friday.

Actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the legend in Tamil. He said, “We have lost a legend called Shane Warne who mesmerised us with his magical spin bowling. The moments he offered us keep spinning in my mind.”

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati too condoled the death of Warne.

He tweeted, “Cannot fully come to terms with the news of his passing! Shane Warne will not be forgotten for the sports icon he was, is and always will be!”

Actress Simran, who paid tribute to the sporting great, called him the greatest spinner of all time.

She said, “Shocked to hear about the demise of Shane Warne, the greatest spinner of all time! My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. May his soul rest in peace.”

