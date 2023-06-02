ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b’day; calls him ‘doyen of Indian cinema’

NewsWire
0
0

On Mani Ratnam’s 67th birthday, actor-politician Kamal Hasan penned a note for the filmmaker, whom he called “doyen of Indian cinema who has touched the hearts of millions.”

Kamal, who lent his vocal prowess to Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, took to Twitter to pen the note: “If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who transformed dialogues into a lovely visual experience.”

Haasan added: “You have constantly pushed the boundaries of cinema unmindful of the scale of challenge by constantly learning. Today you are a master inspiring the next generation of filmmakers through whom your legacy shall reverberate perpetually.”

“From Nayakan to #KH234, our journey together has been personally rewarding and enriching for me. Many more happy returns of the day and more to come my friend! #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam.”

20230602-124204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshay Kelkar takes home the trophy of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 4’

    Madhavan lends voice for new sci-docu ‘India’s Space Odyssey’

    Charrul Malik says shooting for comedy show relieves her tension

    Pawan Kalyan’s mother makes a donation for farmers in distress