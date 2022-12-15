INDIA

Kamal Nath acuses CM Chouhan of ‘suspension drama’

Congress’ Madhya Pradesh President Kamal Nath on Thursday accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of making excuses to hide failure of his government.

In wake of Chouhaan announcing suspension of two government officials from the stage at an event on Wednesday, he alleged that a game of gimmicks by suspending government employees are being played by Chouhan for footage.

“These days, a drama of suspension is going in Madhya Pradesh. He (Chouhan) does a gimmick by suspending government employees from stage, whereas nothing like this happens on paper… He has nothing left to tell the people of the state now,” he said.

Kamal Nath also alleged that everyday Chouhan would find a new excuse to remain in the news one way or the other. “… He knows how to misuse police, power and money,” he claimed.

On Wednesday, Chouhan suspended two government officials from the dais. Addressing the CM Janseva Abhiyan’s divisional-level programme, he announced suspension of district education officer (DEO) KK Dangore and Bhikangaon chief municipal officer (CMO) Mohanlal Alawa with immediate effect, saying that he had received several complaints regarding irregularities in work against both the officials.

“What should be done, should I suspend… let me suspend them,” Chouhan has said.

